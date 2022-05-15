.

UP: School rickshawala shot to fame after returning bag with bundles of cash

In a rare display of honesty, a rickshaw driver, associated with a school in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Saturday returned a bag full of money to the institution when he noticed the bag on the ground after dropping off kids. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Laik Ahmed said his heart did not allow him to keep the money, as he was always taught to not keep anything that was found unclaimed. The owner of the bag was located the next day, as a person identifying himself to be one Krishna Gopal Bharadwaj, a retired employee, said the bag accidentally slipped out of his hands. The bag contained Rs 14,000 in cash and around Rs 3,000 worth of coupons.