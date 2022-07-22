.

UP: Patients treated under torch light in Pratapgarh Medical College Published on: 26 minutes ago

Pratapgarh: In a pathetic condition, patients of Pratapgarh Medical College in Uttar Pradesh, were being treated under the light of a mobile torch on Thursday. The hospital which claims 24-hour-electricity has raised a question mark on the health facilities of the state. All treatments including ointments and bandages were done under the same flash of light. There's a lot of chaos, especially in the emergency ward. The people in the hospital had to bear the darkness throughout the night.