Stray dogs turn operation theatre into resting place in UP Published on: 1 hours ago



An operation theatre at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh has literally gone to the dogs. A pack of stray dogs are seen resting in the operation theatre at the Government CHC Harringtonganj. The video shows the dogs, wrapped themselves up in blankets, that were supposed to be used on patients, in order to keep themselves warm, finding places amid the expensive equipment. Lack of personnel at the CHC was evident as there was none to stop the people and the media, who stormed into the operation theatre and recorded the videos.