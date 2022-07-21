.

Veerapandi Gowmariamman temple festival is celebrated every year on a grand note. Legend has it that king Veerapandiya was suffering from an infection in his eyes and he underwent several treatments, but was not cured. Then one sage suggested the king worship Gowmariamman. Then the king offered prayers and he was cured of the infection. Later, he constructed a big temple here. Since then devotees carry fire pots, which are filled with a burning coal in their palms, and walk around the temple. Raising 'Agni Chatti' offering 'Maavizhakku' and 'Pookuzhi Irangudhal' for the Goddess Gowmariamman is the main part of worship. 'Dough Lamp' is prepared by mixing rice powder with jaggery, making the dough in the shape of a lamp. This is filled up with ghee and the dough lamp is lighted. Finally on the seventh day--'Pookuzhi Irangudhal' takes place--a pit is dug into the ground and is filled up with burning pieces of coal. People will see to that the coal pieces keep on burning throughout the night. Devotees will walk and pass through this pit chanting the name of the Goddess loudly.