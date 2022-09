.

Watch: Union Sports Minister plays badminton in Maharashtra's Dombivli Published on: Sep 12, 2022, 8:21 PM IST

Koo_Logo Versions

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur on Monday tried his hand in badminton and table tennis in Maharashtra's Dombivli in Thane District. The video captured by someone in the audience is making rounds on social media.