.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur dances at his parents' marriage anniversary Published on: 23 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Hamirpur: A video of Union Minister Anurag Thakur dancing on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of his parents' 50th wedding anniversary has gone viral on social media. The anniversary was celebrated on Monday at the Union Minister's residence in Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh. Prem Kumar Dhumal, father of the Union Minister, has been been the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh twice and Anurag Thakur is the fourth time MP from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat.