Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman buys veggies at Mylapore market in Chennai Published on: 2 hours ago

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the Mylapore market in Chennai on Sunday where she interacted with vegetable vendors and local residents. Later, she purchased vegetables. Ministers and public representatives mingle with people and pay heed to their woes during the poll campaign. While in some other occasions they interact with them in order to know about the development works in their respective constituencies. But the minister visiting the vegetable market as a commoner is very rare. However, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was in Chennai, for day-long programmes surprised the vegetable vendors by not only buying vegetables but also interacting with them. The video went viral and netizens are responding to the viral video. It seems the netizens are divided over the minister paying a visit to the vegetable market, one Twitter user said, "Madam, sometimes interact with middle-class income taxpayers as well. Home loan exemptions are no way near the real EMIs! We end up paying tax on income that goes towards EMIs!" Another user said, "I was curious to see the payment portion. Digital or cash. the climax is missing. "Another user said, "Small joys of life normally missed when people reach high offices....a movie, a dosa in Udupi Cafe, ice cream or shopping. Kuch kuch pane ke liye kuch kuch khona hai."