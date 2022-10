.

Before the Vijayadashami celebrations of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the uniformed volunteers carried out a 'Path Sanchalan' or street march from Reshimbagh Maidan in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Wednesday. Thousands of volunteers participated in this march. The two Path Sanchalans of Sangh Swayamsevak passed through different areas of the city. Sarsangchalak Mohan Bhagwat was present at the time of this march.