.

Part of under-construction tunnel on J-K highway caves in, at least 7 feared trapped Published on: 1 hours ago

A part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala, located on Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban on May 20. At least seven persons have been feared trapped. A rescue operation is underway.