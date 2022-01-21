.

Gopal Umekar and Swapnil Umekar are young farmer brothers from Temburkheda village in Amravati district, who have set an example of successful farming before the world through sheer brains and hard work. Both of them are highly educated and have used their education for enhancement in agriculture. Seven years ago, they bought 50 acres of paddy land and have today created an orange orchard out of it. The orchard today serves them huge profits, with a production of around Rs. 1 crore 51 lakhs annually. With proper planning, the two brothers first arranged for water in the arid area as it is required for the crop. They put in physical efforts and brought water to the fields from a distance of about 7 km and planted about 6,000 orange trees With perseverance and good use of knowledge, they are at a stage where they get demands for oranges from all across India. These brothers are a great example for the educated yet unemployed youth to put their skills to use innovatively, while also aiming at the betterment of an underestimated yet important profession of agriculture.