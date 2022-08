.

Gushing flood waters wash away a house in Tehri Garhwal Published on: 3 hours ago

Tehri Garhwal: In a terrible incident, a two-storey building was washed away in the Chandrabagha river in Kirtinagar in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district as a cloudburst hit the town on Saturday. There have been no deaths reported so far. Sensing a possibility of danger, all the people from the building had reportedly vacated it. The house belonged to one Mohan Singh Rawat, a resident of Dugadda.