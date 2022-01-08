.

Two Guldars spotted in Srinagar of Uttarakhand Published on: 1 hours ago



Srinagar: Two Guldars were spotted in Srinagar of Uttarakhand on Saturday afternoon. In a viral video, Guldars were seen walking in the SSB firing range located on Pauri Road. During this, a person captured their movement in his camera. Guldars have been entering residential areas in the city. Many incidents of attacks on humans are also reported. Now, by watching these latest videos of Srinagar, fear has crept in amongst the residents, said sources.