Dhanbad (Jharkhand): Coalfield Express running daily between Dhanbad to Howrah becomes 'Lord Vishwakarma Puja Special' train on the day of Vishwakarma Jayanti on September 17 every year. This tradition of worshipping Lord Vishwakarma on the running train is going for the last 25 years. This year as well, the idol of Lord Vishwakarma was installed in a bogie. The bogie and the train were decorated overnight in the Dhanbad yard. On Saturday morning, when the train came from the yard to platform number 1, the deity was welcomed with the beating of drums. After this, people worshipped in the moving train amidst chanting, aarti and prasad distribution before the train reached Howrah.