.

PM Modi gives Gujarati nickname 'Tulsi Bhai' to WHO chief, evokes laughter Published on: 17 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave a nickname to World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. 'Tulsi Bhai, the name chosen by Modi, saw a burst of immediate, rolling laughter engulf the AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit auditorium in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Prime Minister further said that Ghebreyesus informed him about the influence of Indian teachers on his own life, adding that the latter had requested a Gujarati nickname. "Today, on this holy land of Mahatma Gandhi, I want to bestow upon him the name 'Tulsi Bhai", Modi said.