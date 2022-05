.

Train services hit following heavy rains in Assam

Heavy rains and floods have hit train services in Assam. The passengers on May 15 were seen stranded at New Haflong station in Dima Hasao district of Assam. The CPRO North East Frontier Railway, Sabyasachi De, said, “Damages have occurred at various railway stations. Two trains got stuck and stranded passengers are being evacuated. We can't say about restoration of services as of now.”