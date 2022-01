.

Train engine decouples from bogies, travels for 2 kms! WATCH



On Sunday, a train's engine got decoupled from its coaches in Andhra Pradesh and travelled for at least 2 km before coming to a halt. The train was travelling from Mangalore to Secunderabad. There was no damage to the railway property and none of the passengers got injured. The driver noticed the mishap and brought the engine back at Veldurthy Ayyappaswamy Temple station in Kurnool district.