Over 7 km long traffic jam on Delhi-Jaipur expressway Published on: 2 hours ago

A massive traffic jam was witnessed on Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Haryana's Gurugram on Wednesday morning. The traffic jam, according to news agency ANI, was as long as 7-8 km. It was caused due to diversion of traffic amid ongoing work on a flyover. The jam was cleared after some time.