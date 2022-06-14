.

Traffic cop risks life to save child who falls off e-Rickshaw on busy road Published on: 1 hours ago

The daring act of a traffic constable, who saved the life of a toddler, was winning the hearts of netizens. A traffic constable risks his life to save a child, who falls off an e-Rickshaw on a busy road in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday. A traffic cop was seen swooping in to save a toddler, who fell off an e-Rickshaw at Kashipur in Uttarakhand, The horrifying incident was captured on CCTV and the video went viral on social media.