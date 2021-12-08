.

Traditional wrestling continues as Kabul Friday fixture Published on: 23 minutes ago |

Updated on: 18 minutes ago

Through clouds of billowing dust, two men circle each other warily before one plunges forward, grabbing his rival's clothing and, after a brief struggle, deftly tackling him to the ground. The crowd, arrayed in a circle around them, some sitting on the ground, others standing or clambering onto the backs of rickshaws for a better view in a park in the Afghan capital, erupts in cheers. Victor and vanquished smile good-naturedly, embracing briefly before some of the spectators press banknotes into the winner’s hand. The scene is one played out each week after Friday prayers in the sprawling Chaman-e-Huzori park in downtown Kabul, where men mainly from Afghanistan's northern provinces gather to watch and to compete in pahlawani, a traditional form of wrestling. The matches are simple affairs. There is no arena other than the broad circle formed by the spectators. Each competitor represents his province, with the name and province announced to the spectators by the referee. Each match has four rounds, and the winner is the first who can flip his opponent onto his back. A referee officiates, while judges among the crowd deliver their verdicts in cases when there is no obvious winner. Many end in ties. Pahlawani provides a few hours of much anticipated entertainment. The men gather in the dust-blown field that is Chaman-e-Huzori park at around 2 p.m. every Friday and stay until sunset, with around 10 to 20 young men coming forward from the crowd to compete. Then, as the sun sets behind Tapai Maranjan hill in the background, the competitors are finished. In the blink of an eye, as billowing dust swirls around speeding rickshaws, their horns blaring, the crowd melts away for another week.