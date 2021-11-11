.

Traditional Maori welcome opens APEC CEO summit Published on: 1 hours ago



The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit opened in New Zealand Thursday with a traditional Maori welcome. APEC is being hosted in a virtual format due to the pandemic and culminates with a leader's meeting later this week. In all, APEC members account for nearly 3 billion people and about 60% of the world's GDP. But deep tensions run in the unlikely group of 21 nations and territories that includes the U.S., China, Taiwan, Russia and Australia.