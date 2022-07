.

Himachal: Miraculous escape for 3 as tractor is caught in water current Published on: 36 minutes ago

A tractor along with a trailer which was ferrying scrap was swept away in strong currents in Balad Khad river at Baddi in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. The persons were seen standing on the trailer and the moment it tumbled, the trio took a plunge into the river and swam to safety.