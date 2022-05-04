.

Beat the heat, visit Kashmir! Unprecedented rush in valley as summer sears Published on: 57 minutes ago

As the mercury soars in mainland India, Kashmir is seeing a massive influx of tourists these days who visit the scenic valley to beat the heat. According to local inputs, Srinagar and other scenic spots in the valley are seeing a huge rush of tourists with most hotels marking full bookings until the end of June. Places like Dal Lake and Mughal Gardens are brimming with visitors. Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Gulmarg, and other spots are also witnessing record arrivals. Apart from the unprecedented summers, the rush is also credited to the Covid unlock that is seeing most people move out for leisure after over two long years of Covid hiatus.