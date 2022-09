.

Watch: Tornado barreling up on Manjira river in Sangareddy dist of Telangana Published on: 3 hours ago

The sky was overcast with monsoon clouds hovering over the Manjira river in the Sangareddy district of Telangana. Suddenly, a funnel of twisting violent storm appeared to be a Tornado formed on Manjira river on the outskirts of Nirjipala village in Vatpalli Mandal of the district — leaving everybody in awe. A white stream of clouds going upwards was seen for a few minutes.