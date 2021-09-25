.

'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, BSF DIG flags-off cycle rally from Jallianwala Bagh Published on: 5 hours ago



As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence, BSF DIG Bhupender Singh flagged off a cycle rally from Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. Border Security Forces (BSF) in collaboration with CISF and CRPF, organised the rally. The rally will culminate at Raj Ghat in Delhi on October 2. A total of 900 cyclists including CRPF, CISF, BSF are part of the rally. The purpose of the rally is to give the message of national unity.