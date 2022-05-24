.

TN CM MK Stalin releases water from Mettur dam for irrigation

Salem: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday released water from Stanley reservoir at Mettur in Salem district for Kuruvai crop cultivation in the Delta region of the state. The water released is expected to benefit four lakh acres of agricultural land in Trichy, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Cuddalore. This is the first time since independence that the water is being released in the month of May.