.

Tiny tot knocked down by a car due to driver's negligence Published on: 48 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

In a shocking incident, a tin tot came under the wheels of a car when a driver drove the vehicle in sheer negligence while speaking over the phone. The CCTV footage went viral on social media and netizens are blaming the driver for driving the car recklessly. The accident took place at Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar in Ludhiana of Punjab in which a one-and-a-half-year-old girl died as she was knocked down by a car. According to the video, the girl had gone to a shop with her elder sister outside the house when she suddenly fell on the road. The elder sister was trying to pick her up when the driver of the car drove off, causing the tire to pass over the girl's head and she died on the spot. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and recorded the statement of the girl's kin. The girl's father and locals demanded justice and action against the erring driver. Meanwhile, the police said that they were investigating the case and would take appropriate action after registering the case.