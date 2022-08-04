.

Tiger spotted roaming on road in Kerala, triggers panic Published on: 10 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A tiger was spotted roaming Mylambadi, a residential area of Meenangadi, in the Wayanad district of Kerala. CCTV footage of a tiger walking through the road has emerged. The CCTV camera was installed at Neravath Binu's house. Locals said that the presence of tigers in the area has been regular for over a month. This video triggered panic among locals in the region and they demanded that the tiger should be captured immediately.