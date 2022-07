.

Tiger spotted roaming on a bridge in Uttarakhand Published on: 1 hours ago

A tiger was spotted roaming fearlessly on the bridge of Uttarakhand's Almora district last week. The animal was found on the bridge over the River Ganga in Tipola. A person riding in a vehicle nearby has made a video in which the tiger is growling. After some time, the big cat disappeared from the area.