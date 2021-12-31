.

Anand Mahindra says 'Mahindra cars delicious' as tiger drags a SUV with tourists Published on: 10 minutes ago



Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video on Twitter in which a tiger is seen pulling the car and chewing the fibre bumper of the SUV loaded with tourists. A video from Karnataka's Bannerghatta National Park will surely leave you in awe of the big cat. The industrialist tweets, "Apparently on the Ooty to Mysore Road near Theppakadu. Well, that car is a Xylo, so I guess I’m not surprised he’s chewing on it. He probably shares my view that Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss."