.

Tibetans stage protest against China in Dharamshala Published on: 2 hours ago

Tibetans living in India participated in a protest march during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The protest was staged in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Sunday under the aegis of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC). The TYC organised this march to protest against China's oppression and injustice being meted out to Tibetans. They were seen marching and raising slogans against the Chinese government.