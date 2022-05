.

Thrissur Pooram 2022: Thousands gather to witness Kerala's visual spectacle Published on: 49 minutes ago

Thousands took part in Thrissur Pooram, Kerala's famous temple festival as the celebrations started on Monday after two years of COVID induced lockdown. The Vadakkunatha temple compound at Thrissur central saw a huge influx of devotees as Pooram lovers from India and abroad took part in the festival. Pooram will end with a magnificent pyrotechnic show at 3 am on Wednesday.