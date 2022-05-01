.

Old Delhi's 'sherbet of love', a perfect drink in sweltering heat Published on: 5 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Fasting in Ramadan during the sweltering summer heat in Delhi is a daunting task. To quench the thirst and soothe the nerves at the dusk, the historic Jama Masjid area provides a perfect sherbet combo. "Come one, come all. Try out this sherbet-e-mohabbat (the sherbet of love) and sherbet-e-nafrat (the sherbet of hate). Will pay back the money if you don't like it," shouts Saddam as he asks customers to try out the drinks. The sherbet is an instant hit in the crowded streets of old Delhi. People from far and wide come here to taste the sherbet. Saddam earns Rs 5000 to Rs 6000 a day selling the beverage.