Thieves rob mobile, bag by distracting elderly in Maharashtra Published on: 59 minutes ago

The phone and bag of an elderly man were stolen from the car near the railway crossing in Kolhapur on Monday. The incident of the theft was caught by the CCTV. The video showed a group of about 5 to 6 thieves stealing and removing the bag and phone from the car. The thieves threw some notes in front of the car and distracted the person in the car by saying that his money has fallen. Meanwhile, other members of the gang went to the other side of the car and stole the phone and bag from the car. Consequently, Shahupuri police are searching for the thieves.