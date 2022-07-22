.

Watch: Landslide in Sirogbad near Rudraprayag blocks highway Published on: 2 hours ago

Rudraprayag(Uttarakhand): Due to incessant rains, hilly areas are witnessing frequent landslides, and Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand is most affected. Sirobgad landslide is leading to debris rolling down the hills. The debris fell near the Alaknanda River Road and blocked the highway. The people of Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Kedarnath, and Badrinath are facing hardships due to the closure of roads on the Sirobgad slide zone. At the same time, the personnel of the National Highway Authority of India was seen repairing the road. After 6 hours of toiling, they successfully cleared the debris from the highway.