Teacher, clerk, peon tied to a tree, beaten up by students for giving poor marks Published on: 21 minutes ago

In yet another shocking incident in Jharkhand, a teacher, a clerk and a peon were tied to a tree and beaten up by their own tribal students for awarding poor marks, allegedly on purpose. A video is going viral on social media, showing students beating up their mathematics teacher, a clerk and a peon, after tying them to a tree. The disturbing video is allegedly pertaining to the State-run Scheduled Tribes Residential High School at Dumka. Students alleged that poor marks were given on purpose in order to ensure they fail exams. Dumka Deputy Development Commissioner said the District Welfare Officer and the BDO of Gopikandar have been asked to investigate this. The guilty students will be identified and action will be taken against them, he said.