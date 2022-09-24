.

Teacher motivates students with a song on cleanliness; video goes viral Published on: 43 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of a teacher singing a song while teaching cleanliness to students has gone viral on social media. Headmaster singing a song to teach the importance of cleanliness has won the hearts of netizens. Kamal Kumar Mishra, the headmaster of the government school in Isanagar block, composed a song to motivate the children toward cleanliness. This song of his is well-liked on social media. Principal Kamal Kishore Mishra said that the mind of children is soft and it is easier to teach them any work in a playful method. Students along with their teachers can be seen cleaning their school campus.