.

Teacher thrashes student in coaching centre, video goes viral Published on: 36 minutes ago

Bhopal: A video of a student being beaten up in a coaching class in Bhopal is going viral. The video shows the teacher hitting the student with several punches on his back. The video was discreetly shot by other student of the class. It is being told that there was a fight between two students, after which the teacher hit him. No action has been taken against the teacher so far.