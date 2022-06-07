.

Tamil Nadu man dies after being hit by detached lorry tyre Published on: 2 hours ago

In a tragic incident caught on CCTV camera, a 45-year-old man died after being hit by a detached lorry tyre in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram on Wednesday. He was walking along a road when a tyre detached from a lorry and slammed him at high speed. He was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. Police are currently investigating and questioning the truck driver about the incident.