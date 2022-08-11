.

Taliban fighters swap arms for books as hundreds return to school Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Young Taliban members like Gul Agha Jalali used to spend nights planting bombs -- hoping to target an Afghan government soldier or, better still, a foreign serviceman. One year after the Taliban return to power, the 23-year-old Taliban member is now studying English, and has enrolled in a computer science course in the capital, Kabul. "The time where we needed guns has gone," he says. "Now, we need pens and computers (to learn) English." (AFP)