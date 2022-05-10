.

Tale of a Pakistani family seeking refuge in India Published on: 39 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A family of 10 from Pakistan has reached Rajasthan's Barmer after they crossed into the Indian side via Nepal without a valid visa. The family seeks refuge in India citing threat to their lives in Pakistan. As per officials, Udaram, head of the family hailing from Mirpur, Pakistan, said that they faced excesses in Pakistan and moved to Nepal via Dubai and then came to Barmer via Jodhpur. “We had tried for a visa twice in Nepal but did not get it. After the efforts failed, it was decided that if we went to Pakistan, we would not have survived, so we came here without a visa,” Udaram said. His wife Rani claimed that her son was kidnaped in Pakistan and the alleged abductors threatened they would take her daughters away as well. Barmer Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava said that CID and other security agencies have questioned the family and so far nothing suspicious has been found against them. Security agencies have sought guidance from the Ministry of Home Affairs and are waiting for the MHA's response over the sensitive issue.