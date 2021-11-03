.

Sweet shop in Bhopal sells sweets for Rs 16,800 per kg Published on: 26 minutes ago



Keeping the festive season alive amid the Covid blues, a reputed shop in Bhopal has churned out sweets that costs 16,800 per kg. The sweets are prepared using special pishori pistachio, and Saffron-world's costliest spice to give it a special flavour and colour. However, the main attraction of the sweet is the gold coating which adds to its value. According to Ayurveda, the gold cover is believed to increase immunity and can have various health benefits.