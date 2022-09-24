.

SUV washed away in flash floods in Arunachal's Lower Subansiri district Published on: 1 hours ago

Lower Subansiri (Arunachal Pradesh): Alarming visuals of a car disappearing down the slopes of a hill have emerged on Twitter. The visuals, reported to be from the Chipata village in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, display a white SUV slowly being propelled towards the edge of a mountain road during flash floods in the area. While alarmed bystanders let out a shout or two, the four-wheeler eventually disappears over the edge in a face-down position.