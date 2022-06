.

Watch: Man attacks Surat cop for preventing verbal duel

A cop went to stop the verbal duel between two persons in Surat's Limbayat area and was attacked by a person named Ganesh without assigning any reason. The incident of June 11 was captured on CCTV footage. Ganesh attacked and injured the cop with a sharp-edged weapon. FIR was lodged against two persons.