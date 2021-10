.

WATCH: Surat kid falls from 8th floor, dies Published on: 1 hours ago



A two-year-old boy died after he fell from the eighth floor of Lakshmi Residency in the Katargam area of Gujarat's Surat. The incident took place when the child was playing on the balcony and climbed the porch and suddenly slipped and fell from the railings. The whole incident was captured on CCTV.