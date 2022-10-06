.

Supporters of BJP legislator create ruckus at Aligarh Toll Plaza Published on: 40 minutes ago

Supporters of a BJP legislator from the Charra Assembly seat Ravendra Pal Singh created a ruckus at Somna Toll Plaza in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. They heckled the toll employees and also broke the boom barrier at the toll gate. Workers of the MLA refused to pay the fee while crossing the Toll Plaza. Somehow, the matter was resolved after the intervention of Toll Plaza employees. The incident has gone viral on social media.