Sudarshan Patnaik urges people to follow Covid guidelines and wear masks! WATCH Published on: 4 hours ago



Odisha: Amid the increasing number of Covid cases and the possibility of a third wave in the country, renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik urged people to follow Covid guidelines and wear face masks correctly, through his sand art on Puri beach. With the new strain on the horizon, the government is trying to make people aware of wearing masks. Patnaik through his sand art is trying to create awareness among people about covid protocols.