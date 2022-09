.

Sudarsan Pattnaik pays 'sand art tribute to Queen Elizabeth II' Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tributes to Queen Elizabeth II with his sand art at Puri beach on September 8. The renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made the sand sculptures with 740 red roses paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Puri beach. The sand sculpture has a message as well which reads, "Tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."