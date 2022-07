.

'School chale hum' but after crossing a dangerous river

Students of Devargudi village of Karnataka's Raichur district put their lives at risk to get to school by crossing a river without a bridge every day. The students have to roll up their pants and carry their bags on top of their heads while crossing the river. The local people have demanded the government build a bridge but no action has been taken yet.