.

Students cry their eyes out as their beloved teacher bids goodbye in Bihar's Nawada Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

In a video going viral from Bihar's Nawada district, students are seen bawling as they bid goodbye to a beloved teacher. The emotional monument has left everyone on the spot teary-eyed as well. The video is from Ram Lal Inter School of the district where Vinita Priya, social science in the school, was transferred after serving for 12 years in the school. In the widely shared video, Vanita is seen walking with a large group of students, mostly girls surrounding her. As she turns to say a final goodbye and asks students to return, the children immediately break into tears. While she urges them to stop crying, some of them begin wailing and even hug her tightly. Overwhelmed by their love, the teacher struggles to control her emotions and starts crying inconsolably.