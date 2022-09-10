.

A 21-year-old girl had to swim across a swollen river to appear for an examination. The bizarre incident happened in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district. The girl along with her brother and other family member crossed the river Champavati, risking their lives. However, the flow in Champavati has increased due to the recent rains. A video of the woman wading through the strong currents with the duo has gone viral on social media.